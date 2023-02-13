Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Monday assured the people that no landless person or a poor family would be affected during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive to retrieve state land in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, he reiterated that “big encroachers” would not be spared.

The divisional commissioner was interacting with a delegation of civil society members who informed him about the concern and sense of insecurity prevailing among the poor people with regard to the ongoing anti-encroachment and demolition drive, an official spokesman said.

The delegation, that comprised among others former legislator and BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, president Chamber of Commerce, Jammu, Arun Gupta and several prominent citizens, said no one was opposed to the action against the land grabbers but there was a need to safeguard the interests of the poor who have constructed small dwelling units on the land.

Responding to the issues raised by the delegation, the divisional commissioner said clear instructions have already been issued to the authorities concerned not to target the poor and the landless public.

The delegation members assured full support and cooperation to the administration in the ongoing drive. It said the Jammu civil society is united and committed to maintain amity, tranquility and order in the city as per its glorious ethos of peace and harmony.

