Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Lockdown in Bhopal on Sundays would no longer be in place, Madhya Pradesh Government said on Tuesday.

A state government order on Tuesday referred to a decision of August 6 which said lockdown will be imposed every Sunday. "The order to impose lockdown has been repealed by the government with immediate effect," it said.

Also Read | Delhi Records 24% Rise in Dengue, Malaria And Chikungunya Cases in 7 Days.

As per the state government's latest update, 32 deaths and 1,525 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today.

The total count of cases in the state now stands at 65,490 including 14,072 active cases, 49,992 recoveries and 1,426 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | JEE 2020 Exams Update: Amid COVID-19 Crisis, 45% Students Absent on Day 1 of Examinations in Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)