Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): Amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said there are no plans to impose lockdown in the state.

Speaking in the house of the assembly, Chief Minister KCR said, "There will be no lockdown implemented in the state of Telangana. People need not panic."

He further said that due to the previous lockdown, the state has faced a lot of problems. There will be no implementation of lockdown in the state.

He further said that the state government is taking all the required measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He further appealed to the people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid public gatherings. He further said that people must take care of themselves.

On March 23, Telangana Government informed: "All government and private schools, colleges except medical colleges in the State to be closed from tomorrow, till further orders, in view rising COVID19 cases."

As a sign of relief, India's COVID vaccination drive gained further momentum as over 5.5 crore (5,55,04,440) vaccine doses have been administered through 9,01,887 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 80,34,547 healthcare workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 51,04,398 HCWs (2nd dose), 85,99,981 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 33,98,570 FLWs (2nd Dose), 55,99,772 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 2,47,67,172 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. (ANI)

