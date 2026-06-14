India News | No Mandatory Documents for Existing Voters: Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): In a move aimed at simplifying the electoral process, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Sunday announced that the state's upcoming voter enumeration will be largely document-free.

Addressing concerns regarding the gathering of personal records, Kumar confirmed that the Election Commission will rely on its existing database to verify the vast majority of the electorate.

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Starting June 30, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will commence across the state. Emphasising the seamless nature of the exercise, Kumar told ANI, "The Election Commission's instructions are clear. Through self-mapping or panel-mapping using these existing records, voters are generally not required to submit documents. If the mapping is complete and there are no discrepancies, simply submitting the enumeration form will suffice."

The CEO underscored that this approach is specifically designed to protect marginalised communities, including tribal populations and residents of Scheduled Areas.

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Highlighting the inclusivity of the drive, he noted, " There is no requirement to collect documents from every voter... Many people, including the poor, tribals, and residents of Scheduled Areas, may not possess extensive documentation, but the Commission already has their records and has completed the necessary mapping."

Regarding potential errors in the electoral rolls, the CEO assured the public that there is no immediate pressure on voters to rectify details. "Even if a discrepancy arises, it can be rectified later without immediate document submission," he added.

For those rare cases where further verification is deemed necessary, the process will remain highly targeted. "Requests for documents will be made only to a small number of voters and only after August 5... Regarding parental details, these are linked to existing records, so no specific parental documents are generally required," Kumar clarified.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 14 announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner.

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.

The Commission further said that in the earlier two phases of SIR, covering 13 States and UTs, over 59 crore electors were covered with the participation of more than 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process.

For Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. Preparation, training and printing will be held from June 20, 2026, to June 29, 2026, followed by BLO visits from June 30, 2026, to July 29, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 29, 2026. The draft roll will be published on August 5, 2026, with claims and objections from August 5, 2026, to September 4, 2026. The notice phase and disposal will conclude on October 3, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)