India News | No Need to Panic Due to COVID-19 Cases Spike in J&K: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) There is no need to panic due to the spike in the novel coronavirus infections in Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Jitendra Singh told health workers on Monday, adding that the cases were not only being traced, but treated effectively in quarantine facilities.

Singh said the increase in the cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was expected due to the large number of people returning to the state.

The minister of state for personnel was reviewing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Union territory.

Appreciating the efforts of the administration, Singh advised the health workers that there was "no need to panic" due to the spike in cases of the pathogen.

People need to be reassured that the Union territory was doing a good job and all positive cases is not only being traced, but treated effectively in quarantine facilities, according to a statement by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh said people must be told that red zones were for the benefit of the people as it was for their safety and containment of the deadly virus.

He said the people must be advised to follow all the precautions, and carry on with their lives and inculcate the same in lifestyle to successfully fight the COVID-19.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,759 on Tuesday.

The review was held through video conference with the mission director of the National Health Mission, health services director of the Jammu and Kashmir division, and all chief medical officers of the districts.

The health officials briefed the minister about the ground-level reports and said the spike was a "passing phase", as it was linked to the large number of people returning and who were mandatorily being tested for COVID-19.

They said that the detection of COVID-19 cases was a "positive sign" as the persons tested positive were kept in quarantine and the spread was arrested, according to the statement.

The officials said the testing capacity had been enhanced and over 10,000 tests are being conducted now, it said.

The health authorities were using an Indian Council of Medical Research app, by which the return time of the testing process has been reduced to three days, the statement added.

Singh was also informed that contact tracing for all cases was being done on a large scale. PTI

