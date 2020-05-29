India News | No New Case of COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Friday

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) No fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Chandigarh on Friday, a medical bulletin said.

The number of total COVID-19 cases stood at 289 in union territory.

Three family members and two community contacts of a 91-year-old woman, who had contracted coronavirus on Thursday, tested negative for the infection, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,543 samples have been tested so far and of them, 4,222 are negative and reports of 31 are awaited, it said.

A total of 96 cases are active in the city while 189 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the virus, it added.

Four people have so far died of coronavirus in the city, it said.

