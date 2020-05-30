India News | No New Cases of COVID-19 in Last 24 Hours: ITBP

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Saturday said that no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the force in the last 24 hours while one patient has recovered from the infection.

"In the last 24 hours, no new cases of coronavirus have been reported among the ITBP personnel and one person who was suffering from the infection has recovered," read an official statement issued by the ITBP.

According to the statement, in CAPF Referral Hospital, Greater Noida -- 32 ITBP personnel, 3 from BSF, 13 from CRPF, 2 from CISF, 2 from NDRF and 4 from SSB -- are admitted.

Besides, one civilian and six family members -- 4 kin from ITBP and 2 kin from BSF -- are admitted in CAPF Referral Hospital.

As of now, there are 32 active cases of COVID-19 in ITBP and 164 personnel have recovered.

All of the cases were reported from Delhi. (ANI)

