Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], February 28 (ANI): No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

However, five people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 20.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 4,423, including 4,393 recoveries.

According to the health department, the recovery rate in the state is 99.23 percent.

A total of 10 people have succumbed to the virus in Mizoram till now. (ANI)

