Itanagar, Mar 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

The total caseload in the Northeastern state remained at 16,838, while 16,780 persons have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has two active cases, both in the Tirap district, he said.

Fifty-six people have died due to the contagion so far, he added.

Altogether 4,07,051 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 345 on Wednesday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said that 34,475 health and frontline workers have been inoculated in the state so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)