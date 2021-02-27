Itanagar, Feb 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new coronavirus infection in over a week, while there are only three active COVID-19 cases in the state at present, an official said on Saturday.

In all, 16,836 COVID-19 cases have been detected in the state so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

No new cases were reported in the last eight days, he said.

Altogether 16,777 people have recovered and 56 patients died, he said.

The state has three active cases at present, Dr Jampa added.

The recovery rate is 99.64 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.01 per cent, he said.

The fatality rate is at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

All three active cases are in the Namsai district.

The state has so far tested 4,05,335 samples for COVID-19, including 259 on Friday, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said that 32,325 frontline workers have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

