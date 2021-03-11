Kohima, Mar 11 (PTI) Nagaland did not report any new COVID-19 case for the second day on Thursday, Health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 12, 217.

"No +ve case & No recoveries of COVID-19 reported today," the Health minister said in a tweet.

The state currently has 10 active COVID-19 cases, while 11,963 people have recovered from the disease, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 update.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.92 per cent, he said.

Altogether 91 people including 10 with comorbidities have succumbed to the infection so far and 153 have migrated to other states, he said.

Kohima district is the only district in the state which has active COVID-19 cases. The other 11 districts do not have any active COVID-19 case, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,33,252 samples for COVID-19, including 75,192 on RT-PCR, 37,473 on TrueNat and 20,587 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, Nagaland has so far administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,490 persons including 2,912 senior citizens and 465 people above 45 years with specified comorbidities, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

Thurr said that out of the total doses administered in the state 28,194 are frontline workers and 10,919 are healthcare professionals.

A total of 6,359 healthcare workers and 1,311 front line workers have received the second shots of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

