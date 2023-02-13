Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) No new COVID-19 case or death linked to the infection was reported on Monday in Mumbai, keeping the overall tally and the toll unchanged at 11,55,293 and 19,747, respectively, said the city civic body.

The number of recovered patients also remained static at 11,35,515 with no new addition to the count in the past 24 hours, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, the city now has 31 active cases.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 1,88,248 days, it said.

As many as 775 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the count of swab samples analysed so far in the metropolis to 1,87,35,176, said the BMC.

Coronavirus cases in the city grew by 0.0003 per cent between February 6 and February 12, said the bulletin.

