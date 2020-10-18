Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) No coronavirus-related fatality was reported in Haryana during the past 24 hours as the state reported 952 fresh cases on Sunday, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

The death toll in the state stands at 1,640, it said.

In many months, it is for the first time that no coronavirus-related death has been reported in a single day.

In September, for several days Haryana had been reporting more than 20 fatalities during a 24-hour period.

On March 17, the state had reported its first COVID-19 case after a 29-year-old woman from Gurgaon district had tested positive for the infection. She had a travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia.

With 952 fresh cases, the infection tally in the state rose to 1,50,033.

The districts which reported a huge spike in cases include Gurgaon (249), Faridabad (177) and Hisar (131).

At present, there are 10,042 active cases, the recovery rate is 92.21 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.09 per cent while the rate at which infections are doubling is 42 days.

