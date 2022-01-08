New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): There is no requirement for new registration for the beneficiaries of precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities from January 10.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: India May See 10 Lakh COVID-19 Cases a Day by January-End During Third Wave Peak, Says IISc-ISI Model.

The eligible population who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID vaccination centre.

"Schedules will be published on January 8. The online appointment facility will also start by Friday evening. Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on January 10," said the Union Health Ministry.

Also Read | India Reports 377 New Cases of Omicron in Past 24 Hours, Tally Rises to 3,007; Maharashtra, Delhi Worst Hit.

Meanwhile, the Centre has already said that the precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses.

"Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog during media briefing of Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)