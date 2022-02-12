Ropar (Punjab) [India], February 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that the no other party or leader had done the kind of work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done for the Sikhs.

Addressing a gathering in Ropar in the poll-bound state of Punjab, Nadda said, "It is a privilege in itself to come to the brave land of Punjab. My salute to such a land. No one has done the work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for Sikhs and for the unity of Sikhs."

"Even during the tenure Congress governments, PM Modi has done away with the tax on the langar of Gurudwaras and the Government of India pays Rs 350 crore of GST, IGST annually here. Under the supervision of Centre, the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind ji was celebrated with great pomp. It did not bother us whose government was formed in Punjab. BJP continued to work for the people here," the BJP chief said.

The BJP chief spoke sharply against Congress and blamed them for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"There were riots in Delhi. The Congress leaders of that time had justified the move. Late Rajiv Gandhi had justified the 1984 riots at that time. For 30 years, the victims of the 1984 riots did not get justice. When you all made PM Modi ji sit in Delhi in 2014, he formed an SIT, and now after 30 years, the culprits of the riots have been punished," Nadda said.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

