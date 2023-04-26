Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that no one knows in which direction the country is going and the country's democracy is in danger.

While addressing a Kisan Sammelan in Nokha, CM Gehlot said, "Today democracy is in danger and no one knows in which direction the country is going. Today the critic of the government is considered a traitor. Even people criticize us and we listen to it. If criticism is correct then we reform ourselves but this is not in the dictionary of PM Modi and NDA".

"Here the critic becomes a traitor and many are put in jail. Today judiciary is also under pressure and institutions like Income Tax, CBI and ED are being misused," he added.

CM Gehlot further stated that if people fail to understand the intentions of the BJP then the country will become China.

"People talk about making the country Congress-free, their intention is dangerous if the countrymen do not understand on time, then it will be dangerous for the coming generations and the country will become like China," he said.

"Democracy was kept alive in this country by Congress due to which Narendra Modi became PM. He should not forget this," he added.

He further mentioned that PM Modi has remained silent on the matter of Gautam Adani which is not good for democracy.

"PM Modi has kept silent about Adani which is not good for democracy. If there is a relationship, then he should have answered it, but he remained silent and conspired against Rahul Gandhi to get his Lok Sabha membership abolished," CM Gehlot said.

Rajasthan CM also mentioned that according to a survey conducted by him Congress party is returning to power in the state.

"I have conducted a survey in Rajasthan, in which our government is coming back in the next elections," he said. (ANI)

