Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 15 (ANI): Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comment on Sachin Pilot that his "turn (to be CM) would never come", amid the ongoing political turmoil, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said the BJP leaders only chant election slogans which have no truth to them.

"Amit Shah and BJP leaders only raise election slogans which have no truth to them. It has become habit with them to make wrong comments about our leaders," said Dotasra

Dotasra added that Shah came to Rajasthan but did not make any major announcement for the people of the state.

Addressing the Booth President Sankalp Sammelan of the BJP at Bharatpur in Rajasthan, the Union Home minister said while Pilot may have contributed majorly to the party's electoral success on the ground in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has filled the party's coffers.

Shah said, "Pilot-ji, whatever you do, your turn (to become Rajasthan CM) won't come. Your contribution maybe more on the ground but it is Gehlot-ji who does more to fill the Congress's coffers."

Dotasra said that no one takes Shah seriously because he is always in election mode.

"Whether it is Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are always in election mode and no one takes them seriously. They can say anything to win the election," he said.

He said that the Congress government in Rajasthan was making a sincere effort to reduce inflation in the state, claiming that the central government under the BJP wasn't willing to play ball.

"On one hand there is our government in Rajasthan, which has been making a constant and sincere effort to reduce inflation and is implementing many schemes in the state. On the other hand in the BJP government at the Centre, which is not assisting us in these endeavours," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, hitting out at the ruling party, Shah said it was pointless for the Congress to be locked in a leadership tussle in the state as the BJP is poised to form the next government.

"Ashok Gehlot does not want to step down (as CM) and Sachin Pilot is fighting for the chair. However, there's no use for the Congress to be involved in this tussle as the BJP will form the next government in the state," claimed Shah.

"BJP will wrest power in Rajasthan with a two-thirds majority and, also, for the third time, we will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in next year's general elections," he added. (ANI)

