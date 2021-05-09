Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao on Sunday hit out at opposition leaders for allegedly spreading rumours about the oxygen shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic and creating fear.

While speaking to ANI, Rao said that there was no such shortage of oxygen and the government of India is doing everything to ensure that no shortage is faced.

"With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, there has been a high demand for oxygen, especially in states where the effects of the pandemic are more severe but the news and rumours that are being created that there is no oxygen is absolutely false," he said.

He added, "The opposition is trying to create fear among people by spreading rumours that there is a shortage of oxygen. There is no shortage of oxygen. The Government of India is taking every measure to make sure that India doesn't fall short in the supply of Oxygen."

Speaking about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused the Election Commission of allegedly supporting the BJP, Rao said that after the elections, mayhem had been created in the state.

"I don't know what is the logic that Mamata Banerjee is holding to. Even after the elections are done and the people's verdict has been given, she's still blaming the Election Commission for supporting BJP during elections," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)