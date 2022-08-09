Bhubaneswar, Aug 9 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to celebrate Independence Day in a subdued manner without a ceremonial parade anywhere in the state because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

There will be no parade and general public participation will be discouraged during the Independence Day celebrations, an official notification said.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the Govt. of Odisha have discouraged large gatherings along with several other preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease like previous years,” the notice said.

The venue of the state-level Independence Day celebrations has been shifted from Mahatma Gandhi Marg here to IDCO Exhibition Ground, Unit-3, in the capital city.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be the chief guest at the Independence Day function.

Though there will be no parade, the customary guard of honour will be presented by three contingents of OSAP, ODRAF, and BSF battalions.

The Police Band would also participate in the function.

The contingents participating in the function will be tested for COVID-19 and would be required to maintain adequate social distancing at the venue.

The officers deployed near the flag post would also be tested for COVID-19 and wear face masks and gloves during the function.

