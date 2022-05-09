New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday made it clear that no permission was required for Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for conducting 'pooja' at the Martand Sun temple at Anantnag, a monument protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singhla said that the function was allowed under Rule 7(2) of the 1959 Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, which states that "nothing in sub-rule (1) shall apply to any meeting, reception, party, conference or entertainment, which is held in pursuance of a recognized religious usage or custom".

Also Read | Patiala Clash: Court Sends Main Accused Barjinder Singh Parwana to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

A day after Sinha took part in the 'Navgrah Ashtamangalam pooja' at the ancient temple premises for which priests were called from outside the Union Territory, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials said no permission was sought from the conservation body for these prayers.

The ASI officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, had said that they had conveyed displeasure to the district administration of Anantnag in South Kashmir and raised concerns over the issue which includes violating Rule 7(1) of the Act under which meetings, receptions, parties, entertainment or conferences cannot be held at a protected monument without permission in writing from the central government.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bride Marries Sister's Groom After Mix-Up Due to Power Cut in Ujjain.

According to the rules, if a site was a functional place of worship when it came under the jurisdiction of the conservation body, then it would continue to be a place of worship, the officials said.

The eighth-century Martand Temple is one of the oldest sun temples in India and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage.

On Sunday, Sinha took part in the 'pooja', which was held in the presence of seers, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community and local residents. The Lt Governor termed the event a truly divine experience.

On the occasion, Sinha reiterated the government's commitment to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural and spiritual significance.

Later, Sinha reviewed various facilities at the temple. A discussion was also held on tapping the tourism potential of the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)