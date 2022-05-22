New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday lauded the law and order situation of his state, saying that strict action is being taken against those breaking the law while adding that there is no place for criminals in the state.

Dhami also expressed the endeavour of his government for Uttarakhand to be included in the best states of the country in every field in the future.

The statements of the Chief Minister came while participating in the "Panchjanya Media Conclave" organized in New Delhi today.

"Uttarakhand is making all-around development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is the endeavour of the government that in the coming times, Uttarakhand should be included in the best states of the country in every field," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government is working towards making the law of conversion stricter.

Dhami reiterated his promise to bring in Uniform Civil Code in the state, which he made before the Assembly polls, and said that a committee will be constituted to prepare a draft for its implementation.

"We want other states of the country to implement common civil code in their respective states," he said. (ANI)

