New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed the National Green Tribunal that there was no further plan to implement the proposed slum rehabilitation scheme in Kusumpur Pahadi.

According to the proposed scheme, 2,800 dwelling units were to be constructed over 18.96 acre where the jhuggi-jhopdi cluster currently stands in south Delhi's Kusumpur Pahadi, and is home to around a lakh people.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan for Trying To Distance Itself From Tahawwur Rana, Says 'Pakistan's Reputation As Epicentre of Global Terrorism Will Not Diminish'.

The NGT was hearing a plea alleging environmental degradation owing to the DDA's proposed scheme.

In an order on April 9, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel considered the DDA's reply on non-implementation of the proposed scheme.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book 'The Hindu Manifesto' by Swami Vigyananand on April 26.

The bench observed the DDA disputed that the pahadi was located in the southern-central ridge area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)