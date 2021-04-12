Port Blair, Apr 12 (PTI) There is no plan as of now to impose lockdown in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to the surges in COVID-19 cases, a senior official of the union territory administration said on Monday.

Information, Publicity and Tourism secretary of the union territory administration, S K Singh said COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed in the archipelago.

"There are now plans as of now to impose lockdown, but COVID-19 protocols will be enforced strictly. Strict action will be taken against violators and penalty imposed. Test, Track and Treat is our focus," Singh said in a press conference here.

"People neglecting COVID appropriate behaviour is one of the main reasons behind the sudden surge in coronavirus cases here. We request people to follow COVID-19 protocols in true spirit to stop the spread of the disease," he added

Singh said so far a total of 41,000 beneficiaries have received vaccine jabs and necessary arrangements are being made to reach to people in remote areas such as Little Andaman, Chowra, etc.

Around 95 per cent of the population in Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep islands have received the vaccines. While two teams are already camping in Little Andaman for the vaccination drive, another one constituted for the purpose is being sent by chopper. One more medical team will depart for Chowra Island for the vaccination drive, the secretary said.

The Director of Health Services said that there is no shortage of vaccines in these islands.

"Special camps will be conducted to motivate people to come forward for vaccination. Senior officers of the administration and health officials are conducting door to door visit to request beneficiaries to come forward for the jab. Wearing a mask and following COVID protocols is most important," the director said.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,190 on Monday as 15 more people tested positive for the infection.

