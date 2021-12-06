New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Ministry of Education on Monday ruled out any proposal for renaming the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) after great leaders of the states wherein they are situated.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar provided the information in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Rohtak Shocker: Stalker Shoots 20-Year-Old Girl Hours After the Wedding, Condition Critical.

"The government has no proposal for amending the names of the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) after great leaders of the states wherein they are situated," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Police Registers FIR Against Samajwadi Party MLA Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav After Scuffle Between SP Workers, Police in Chandauli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)