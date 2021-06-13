By Ajit Jha

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Delhi's Kalkaji Temple Peethadhiswar Mahant Surendra Nath Avdhoot on Sunday slammed the Delhi government for allowing temples to open without devotees and termed the move "pointless".

"When markets, malls, restaurants, etc., can be allowed to open, what problem there is with temples. Allowing temples to open without devotees is pointless," he told ANI.

The priest further said the Delhi government is giving salaries to Muslim clerics but those who give services in temples get nothing which has created problems of livelihood for them.

He urged the government to reconsider its decision to start providing salaries to temple workers and priests.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced several relaxation in the restrictions, including that restaurants will be allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity and Delhi Metro and buses can run with 50 per cent capacity from tomorrow.

However, he said that religious places can open but no visitors will be allowed.

Fresh COVID-19 infections in Delhi continue to remain under 300 for the third straight day as the city added 255 cases in the last 24 hours and recorded a positivity rate of 0.35 per cent.

However, Delhi's witnessed a slight increase in daily Covid cases as only 213 fresh infection cases were registered on Saturday. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 24,823. The case fatality rate stands at 1.73 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)