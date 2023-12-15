New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Reacting to opposition protests in Parliament on Wednesday's security breach in the Lok Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee said that the incident is being probed by the security agencies and there should be no politics on the issue.

"Whatever happened yesterday was not right. The security agencies are conducting an investigation but politics should not be done on this issue. Everyone should work together to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. Those accused will be punished soon," Chatterjee said speaking to ANI on Thursday.

Reacting to TMC MP Derek O'Brien's alleged "unruly behaviour" in the Upper House on Thursday, Chatterjee said that his party should first look into the incident when Mamata Banerjee stormed into the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha and allegedly created a rampage.

"The TMC should first investigate the incident when Mamata Banerjee entered the Vidhan Sabha and rampaged the House. At first, they should look at their party," Chatterjee said.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed a motion against suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien, refering his conduct to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report within three months.

Attacking the West Bengal Chief Minister, Chatterjee said, "When a woman Chief Minister came to power in 2011, everyone expected that women would be safe. But in 2023, women are the most insecure. Mamata Banerjee is not allowing government schemes for women for her Hitler-like attitude. She has not started the Ayushman Bharat scheme, no one gets treated through the Swastha Sathi card."

"Some days back, 10 children died in 24 hours in Murshidabad for lack of treatment. However, those in jail are getting treated. There is a Hitler-like rule in Bengal and women will answer this in 2024," she added.

Speaking about the Parliament security breach incident, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the accused are Indians and have no link to Pakistan, as opposed to the 2001 Parliament attack.

"The attack that took place on December 13, 2001, was by Pakistani terrorists. But these people are from India and have no connection with Pakistan. They had demands like unemployment," the Republican Party of India leader said.

Calling for more stringent security arrangements in Parliament, Athawale said, "...the way these people entered Parliament is very serious. The Parliament security should be more cautious and screening should be improved. Yesterday's incident was serious and the security arrangements in Parliament should be more stringent so that such incidents do not take place in India."

13 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha after opposition MPs demanded a statement in the House on Prime Minister Narednra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

Meanwhile, Lalit Mohan Jha, the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy in the Parliament Security breach case has been arrested by the Delhi police following a massive manhunt on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police, "Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation."

Jha had fled from the spot after making a video of the incident and spent the night with two friends in Rajasthan's Nagaur, following which he came to Delhi, police said.

"Lalit Jha reached Nagaur in Rajasthan by bus. There he met his two friends and spent the night in a hotel. When he realized that the police were searching for him, he came back to Delhi by bus," the Delhi Police said according to a preliminary investigation. (ANI)

