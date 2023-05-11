New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a 'third front' being formed to contest the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister, who is in Delhi, was answering queries from reporters about the possibility of a third front in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections amid efforts by some leaders to bring together opposition parties.

"No, as far as I am concerned. Not now," he said.

During his visit to the national capital, Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with development works related to Odisha.

"I met the Prime Minister and we discussed issues related to Orissa's demand. I spoke for the International Airport that we have to set up in Puri, Bhubaneswar is getting too much traffic now that's why we want an expansion. The Prime Minister said that he will definitely help in every way possible," he said.

Asked about his meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, Patnaik said it was a "courtesy" meeting.

Nitish Kumar has been meeting opposition leaders in an effort to bring them together against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Kumar had also said after his meeting with Patnaik that there was no "political intention".

"We have old relations, also I had good relations with his father. There is so much mutual respect between us that we do not have to worry about politics. After the coronavirus happened I was unable to pay a visit to him here," Nitish Kumar said.

Patnaik had also said there was no discussion on any alliance.

"Ours is a known friendship and we were colleagues many years ago. No discussion was held on any alliances today. Land in Puri is being given free of cost to the Bihar government to build a Bihar Bhawan there," he said. (ANI)

