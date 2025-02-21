Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has announced that there will be no increase in power tariffs for the financial year 2025-26.

The Commission released a Retail Supply Tariff (RST) order for the financial year 2025-26 on Friday.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Assembly Passes Amendment Bill for Stricter Land Laws, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Says 'It Will Protect People's Rights' (Watch Video).

In fulfilment of a key election promise, APERC passed a tariff order stating that retail electricity tariffs remain unchanged in the next financial year 2025-26, the commission said in its order.

In a major reform measure, APERC has introduced time-of-day tariffs for commercial and industrial connections above 10 KW, with a rebate of 50 paise per unit. "This would result in effective power utilisation and enable customers to take advantage of lower daytime power prices," the Commission said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: All Eyes on Terms of Reference; Minimum 5 Promotions, Commuted Pension Restoration After 12 Years in Govt Employees' Wishlist.

The state government would bridge the revenue gap of Rs 12,632 crore, ensuring no tariff increase for the customer.

The commission said that to encourage the mobility ecosystem, EV charging stations would be extended with a power supply at the LT voltage level, and tariffs for EVs would remain unchanged.

APERC has approved a scheme to regularise additional loads for domestic consumers by paying only 50 per cent of development charges. The scheme will be available from March 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025.

"Consumers can voluntarily declare additional loads via an online window," it said, adding that DISCOMs will regularise additional loads and collect 50 per cent of development charges.

The commission further said that security deposits for additional loads must also be collected, adding that the scheme is a one-time opportunity and will not be extended.

DISCOMs must publicise the scheme widely. Monthly progress reports on the scheme's implementation must be furnished to the Commission, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)