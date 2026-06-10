India News | No Pressure on Families to Accept Final Settlement Before AI-171 Accident Investigation Report Released: Air India Sources

New Dellhi [India], June 10 (ANI): There is no deadline or pressure on families to sign the final settlement before the official investigation into the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad is concluded, Air India sources said on Wednesday.

They said the airline communicated this to Radhika Rupani, daughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was killed in the crash.

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Radhika Rupani had written a letter to Tata Sons Chairman regarding crash of AI 171, raising her concerns.

Air India sources said they have replied to Radhika letter and they are engaging with the family matters of compensation.

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They said there is no deadline or pressure on the family or the individual to accept the offer given by the airline.

The sources said families are free to wait until the investigation report has been released.

They said the airline received a request from some families who wish to proceed with final compensation and for them, the airline started the final compensation process in last year October.

In addition, AI-171 memorial and welfare trust has also disbursed ex gratia financial assistance of one crore rupees to nearly all families who lost their loved one in accident.

Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed soon after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. Vijay Rupani was among the victims who lost their lives in the crash.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had said last month that the investigation into the Air India AI-171 plane crash was in its final stages and assured that the probe was being conducted in a transparent, fair and accountable manner.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the inquiry had international significance as the aircraft involved was operating an international flight.

"The investigation is in its final stages... This investigation doesn't just concern India because it was an international flight... Anybody can scrutinise this investigation, that is why we want it to be completely transparent, fair, and accountable... I believe that we will get the report soon," Kinjarapu said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)