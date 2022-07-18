New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The University Grants Commission (UGC) is not considering any proposal to absorb ad-hoc teachers as permanent faculty in central universities, according to Ministry of Education.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha on Monday.

"No proposal is under consideration in University Grants Commission (UGC) to absorb ad-hoc teachers as permanent teacher. However, Ministry of Education and UGC from time to time has requested all the Central Universities to fill up the posts on regular basis," he said.

According of data shared by Sarkar, as many as 3,904 teachers are employed in central universities in temporary posts – 122 on ad-hoc basis, 1,820 on contract basis while 1,931 are working as guest faculty.

Sarkar informed that only two universities – Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and University of Delhi (DU) have ad-hoc faculties.

The DU has the maximum guest teachers, – 248 guest faculties – followed by 150 in University of Allahabad and 129 in Manipur University, Imphal.

The DU also leads in universities with the maximum teachers appointed on contract-basis – 1,044, while the AMU is at a distant second with 159 and Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, at third with 120, the minister said.

