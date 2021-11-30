New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that no such proposal is under consideration with the Central government to carve out a separate Vidarbha State out of Maharashtra.

The MoS Home has given a written reply to BJP Maharashtra MP Ashok Mahadeorao Nete over his question whether any steps have been taken or proposed to be taken by the government to carve out a separate Vidarbha State out of the State of Maharashtra.

In his reply, MoS Home said that government takes a decision on the matter of formation of new States after taking into consideration all relevant factors, and only when there is a broad consensus on the issue.

"No such proposal is under consideration with the government. Demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organizations for the creation of new States. The creation of a new State has wide ramifications and has a direct bearing on the federal polity of our country. The government takes a decision on the matter of formation of new States after taking into consideration all relevant factors, and only when there is a broad consensus on the issue," the reply read. (ANI)

