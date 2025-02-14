New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has refused to conduct "any roving and fishing inquiry" over the concretisation of parks in Ghaziabad, UP, and sought details on any such violation.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad was hearing a plea claiming parks in the area were concretised, lowering the green cover.

The plea sought clearing the concrete from the pavements and parks in the area.

In an order on February 6, the bench said, "We find that unless the applicant places on record details of such parks and details of violations, it would not be proper to conduct any roving and fishing inquiry."

The bench said such a prayer couldn't be granted and the plea would consider only the names of the parks which have been disclosed.

The tribunal noted the applicant's contention that according to a government order on March 2018, no more than 5 per cent of any park could be utilised for non-green purposes and said, "It is not disputed by Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam that only up to 5 per cent of the area of the park can be utilised for non-green purposes."

The matter was posted on May 15.

