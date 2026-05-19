India News | No Separate Panel for J-K as UT; NCW to Handle All Cases Directly: Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday organised a 'Mahila Jansunwai' in Srinagar, where women raised grievances, and officials from the police and administration were present for on-the-spot resolution of complaints.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishor Rahatkar chaired the public hearing and said the Commission would now be responsible for addressing women-related issues in Jammu and Kashmir following its transition into a Union Territory.

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Speaking to ANI, Rahatkar said that after Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory, a separate women's commission could not function independently, and the NCW was now responsible for handling women-related issues in the region.

"Now that Jammu and Kashmir has become a Union Territory, there cannot be a separate commission; the National Commission for Women will only take care of it," she

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Highlighting the purpose of the event, she added, "Today, on behalf of the National Commission for Women, we have organised this public hearing here. Women who are victims, who face difficulties at home, or who face obstacles can come and talk to us. We already had 14 complaints from Kashmir, or Srinagar and have now brought those complaints here."

She further said that 14 pre-registered complaints from Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir were already being taken up at the hearing, along with additional walk-in grievances.

"All the officials, such as the police department and administrative officials, sit together and resolve women's concerns immediately, on the spot. Some other complaints, walk-in complaints, have also come in, which we will hear," she told reporters.

On Monday, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, along with chairpersons of several State Women Commissions, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)