Coimbatore, Nov 16 (PTI): Collector of Coimbatore district Dr S Sameeran on Tuesday said two patients undergoing treatment here were suffering from mild influenza and not swine flu as was reported in a section of the press.

There is no cause for concern as the medical team from the district Health Department conducted an inquiry which confirmed that there was no H1N1, also known as swine flu, but omly mild type of influenza, he said in a statement.

Earlier, sources in the city civic body had said the two women in their 60s with symptoms of coronavirus were affected only by H1N1.

Health Department has held medical camps and it was confirmed that no signs of swine flu had come to light and sprayed disinfectants, a press release said.

The Corporation, in the release, said steps were taken to spray disinfectants in the two areas which the two women belong to. The Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara issued an advisory to the people to keep their premises and surroundings clean to keep off infections.

