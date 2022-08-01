New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Jal Shakti told Parliament on Monday that it has been informed by the Archaeological Survey of India that there is no threat to the stability of Taj Mahal's foundation.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the only dam/barrage project proposal on river Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh pertains to construction of a rubber dam, 1.5 km downstream of the monument in Agra.

In response to a written question if the "government is aware that for want of a dam/barrage on river Yamuna, there is a threat to the stability of the foundation of the iconic Taj Mahal", the ministry said, "Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has informed that there is no threat to the stability of the foundation of Taj Mahal. It is further informed by ASI that regular monitoring is done by ASI in this regard and that the monument is in a good state of conservation."

Further, the ministry said the Uttar Pradesh government has informed the Centre that clearance from six departments and ministries would be required to carry out the project.

"Out of these, clearance has been obtained from Inland Waterways Authority of India, Central Water Commission, Archeological Survey of India, and Taj Trapezium Zone Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority," Tudu said.

However, the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Lucknow, has not granted clearance against the application submitted in December 2019.

The National Mission on Clean Ganga too has not cleared the proposal sought by the Uttar Pradesh government in March, 2019.

