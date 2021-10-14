Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Vaccination against coronavirus at the centres run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government in Mumbai will remain suspended on Friday, a senior civic official said.

The civic body has a sufficient stock of vaccine doses and the inoculation will resume from Saturday, he said.

There are 374 active inoculation centres in the city, including 309 run by the civic body and 20 run by the state government.

As many as 1,33,13,138 people have received at least one coronavirus vaccine jab in the city as of October 13 evening. Of these, 47,52,723 people have taken both the doses.

