Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has simplified the process of wheat procurement by removing the requirement of verification of registered farmers for selling more than 100 quintals of wheat, an official release said on Saturday.

To protect the interests of the state's food growers, the Food and Civil Supplies Department has made the verification process more farmer-friendly and waived the requirement of verification for farmers selling more than 100 quintals of wheat, the UP government said in the release.

According to the new guidelines, registered farmers can now sell above 100 quintals of wheat without any verification. They are also allowed to sell wheat up to three times their estimated production capacity without facing delays or disruptions due to documentation errors or verification issues.

For selling wheat, farmers should get their registration renewed on the Food and Logistics Department's portal (fcs.up.gov.in) or the department's mobile app UP KISHAN MITRA, the statement said.

According to the statement, the government wheat procurement (till 3.10 pm on Saturday) stood at 2.06 lakh metric tonnes. The number of registered farmers was 3,77,678 while 39,006 farmers sold wheat so far.

The release mentioned that the Food Department is reaching every home of the farmers through mobile purchasing centres. Middlemen have been removed from the system. Farmers are getting the full Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,425 per quintal, plus an extra Rs 20 per quintal for unloading, sieving and cleaning.

Procurement centres are open daily from 8 AM to 8 PM for farmers' convenience. Procurement centers remain open even on holidays for uninterrupted service.

While harvesting continues in the fields, wheat is being weighed on the spot.

Payment is made directly to farmers' bank accounts without any middlemen, and farmers can sell up to 100 quintals of wheat without verification, based only on registration, the statement said.

