India News | 'Nobody Informed Us About ED Raid on Vijayan's Residence': Keralam Home Minister Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 28 (ANI): Keralam Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the state police and the Home Department had no prior information about the Enforcement Directorate raid conducted at former Kerala Chief Minister and CPI-M leader Pinarayi Vijayan's residence.

"Nobody has informed us, even after the raid, that they were depending on the Central Forces," Chennithala told reporters

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He said that when police learned of gatherings at Pinarayi and Calicut, personnel were deployed and "there was no problem at all" at those locations. However, referring to the situation in Trivandrum, the minister alleged a conspiracy.

"Kerala Police or Kerala Home Minister does not have any information about the ED raid. Nobody has informed us, even after the raid, that they were depending on the Central Forces. When we came to know that people were assembled at Pinarayi and Calicut, the police went there, and there was no problem at all. In Trivandrum, it was a conspiracy to create lawlessness in the capital city. We will not allow any attempt to derail the law and order situation in the state. The real culprits will be booked and brought before the law," he added.

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Meanwhile, a massive political firestorm has engulfed Keralam following extensive searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) across 10 locations in the state and Bengaluru.

The raids, targeted premises linked to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, are part of a high-stakes money laundering probe involving the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

The investigation centres on a Rs 182-crore money laundering probe. Key allegations being scrutinised by central agencies include: Exalogic Solutions, a firm owned by Vijayan's daughter, Veena, allegedly received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL for services that investigators claim were fraudulent.

Empower India Capital Investment is accused of extending a Rs 50-lakh loan to Exalogic despite repayment defaults. The probe is investigating the diversion of Rs 182 crore through CMRL management-linked entities via alleged "fake expenses" and shell transactions.

The raids, which began early Wednesday morning, covered multiple locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Ernakulam and Bengaluru. Officials said the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent financial transactions and "fake expenses" flagged during earlier probes by multiple central agencies.

Following the raids, Pinarayi Vijayan strongly termed the action a "targeted political vendetta," alleging that central agencies were being misused for political purposes. He also launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government and referred to past political statements made during the election campaign.

The allegations triggered strong reactions across political parties in Keralam.

He further alleged political understanding between rival parties, stating, "Everybody in Keralam knows there was an understanding between the BJP and the CPM."

Tensions escalated in the state capital after CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked the convoy of ED officials as they were leaving Vijayan's residence following a seven-hour search. Protesters reportedly pelted stones, bricks and eggs at official vehicles, causing damage and forcing security personnel to intervene.

As the investigation deepens, the political battle in Keralam has intensified, with the CPI(M) alleging "targeted vendetta" and the opposition and BJP defending the action as a lawful probe under established legal procedure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)