New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday alleged that nobody takes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously and he becomes a "laughing stock" with whatever he says.

The senior BJP leader said the last two elections have been reflective of the public's choice and added the Congress' condition will be worse in the coming polls.

"Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. When his own party doesn't take him seriously, how will the public take him seriously. The last two elections have been reflective of the public opinion and the Congress' condition (tally) will even be worse in the coming elections," he said at a summit hosted by TV9 network.

Responding to a question on Gandhi's promise that the Congress would provide a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to every farmer if the party his party is voted to power, Pradhan said, “There is some problem with his fundamentals.”

"What did his party do on the issue when they were in power? What have they been doing in the states like Karnataka where they have won elections recently. Have they fulfilled their poll promises?” he questioned.

Pradhan also alleged that some advisors, who were disappointed with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have now joined the Congress camp.

"They write whatever they want for him (Rahul Gandhi). He reads from that and becomes a laughing stock with whatever he says,” he said.

The senior BJP leader reiterated his stand about contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

"If the party chooses me to contest the polls, I will fight the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

