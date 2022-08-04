New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the Kejriwal government's Business Blasters programme has been successful in developing the entrepreneurial mindset and instilling aspirations among the students.

The Business Blasters programme is an extended practical component of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum that provides Class 11 and Class 12 students with Rs 2,000 each in seed money for developing business ideas.

Speaking at an event here, Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, asserted the government is providing direct admission to finalists from 'Business Blasters' teams of Delhi government schools in the state-run top universities.

He was delivering a keynote address at the livelihood summit organised by The/Nudge institute. He shared his vision in terms of aspirational employment for the youth of Delhi.

"The focus should be on developing the entrepreneurial mindset among the students and the Delhi government has tried to do this through Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum. We have started working on (changing) the mindset of students via this curriculum. Under this, we introduced students to people who have achieved something as entrepreneurs," he said.

"As part of EMS, we have introduced a programme called Business Blasters. Under this, we give Rs 2,000 to every student as seed money and ask them to make small groups and invest the amount somewhere and in the business of their choice. Blast the business mindset of your mind," he added.

Sisodia said "nobody thought the programme would be this successful".

"Students have invested in thousand and have earned lakhs in just a few months. Now every student is going through the process of thinking and every student is thinking about what innovative idea they can take forward. Every student is taking action and thinking. And it is a big achievement," he said.

The/Nudge Institute organised Charcha 2022 - a summit to bring together all stakeholders working to create resilient livelihood opportunities for India's 250 million citizens living in poverty.

