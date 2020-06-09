India News | Noida: 1 Arrested, 548 Vehicles Penalised for Lockdown Violation

Noida (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) One person was arrested and owners of 548 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, seven vehicles were impounded for similar violations during the day, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the COVID-19 lockdown were eased out further.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

"One FIR was registered on Tuesday for lockdown violation and one person arrested. A total of 1,324 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 548 of them, while another seven were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement, except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

