Noida, Feb 13 (PTI) The Greater Noida police on Monday busted an inter-state gang of motorcycle thieves believed to be involved in over five dozen cases across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, officials said.

A suspect in the case has been arrested who is the leader of the gang named "Rock Star", as its members flaunted stickers of 'rock star' on the rear side of their two-wheelers, the police said.

According to the police, the gang especially focused on lifting Hero Splendor motorcycles as out of the 24 vehicles recovered, 21 are Hero Splendor.

"The suspect has been identified as Vipin, a native of UP's Bulandshahr district and leader of the gang. He was nabbed by the officials of the Beta 2 police station during a checking on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Sigma roundabout," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said.

"We have also recovered 24 stolen motorcycles from his possession which have been connected to various cases lodged in Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi and Rajasthan. These vehicles have forged number plates and almost worn out chasis number," Khan said.

The officer said that during preliminary inquiry Vipin confessed to be involved in around five dozen motorcycle thefts, adding that one of his main accomplices, who works as a mechanic, has also been identified and efforts are on to nab him soon, the DCP said.

“After stealing motorcycles, the gang would wait for some days and then sell off these vehicles at cheaper rates or often dismantle it to sell its parts and make money from it,” Khan said.

A case has been lodged at the Beta 2 police station and further investigation is underway, he said.

