Noida (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the death toll in the district to 56, official data showed.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the infection crossed 12,000-mark and the recovery rate also reached almost 90 per cent, it showed.

Also, 166 more people tested positive for the disease in the district, where the case tally has now reached 13,731, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

However, the number of active cases fell to 1,333 from 1,538 on Saturday as 371 more patients got discharged during the period, it showed.

The district has so far recorded 12,342 recoveries, seventh highest in the state, according to the data.

As per official figures on Sunday, the recovery rate of patients rose to 89.88 per cent from 88.25 per cent on Saturday, while the mortality rate stood at 0.40 per cent.

There were 46,385 active cases across UP on Sunday. So far, 3,62,052 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,029, the data showed. PTI KIS

