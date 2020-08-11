Noida (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Ten people were arrested and over a dozen vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

The owners of 1,800 vehicles were issued challans for similar violations till Monday night across the district, which has so far recorded 6,016 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Five FIRs were registered and 10 people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 4,661 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,800 of them while another 14 were impounded," the police said in a late night statement.

Altogether, Rs 2,37,700 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, was reopened on August 1, officials said.

