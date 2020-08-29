Noida (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded 121 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's infection tally to 7,729, official data showed.

The death toll in the district stood at 45 with a mortality rate of 0.58 per cent, slightly better from 0.59 per cent on Friday, according to official statistics.

Also Read | Lucknow Twin Murder Case: Wife, Son of Railway Official Shot Dead in High Security Zone of UP Capital.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases climbed to 1,002 from 971 on Friday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 87 more patients got discharged during the period, it showed. The district had on July 3 breached the 1,000-mark in terms of active cases but the number had gone down below 700 by the end of the previous month, according to the official statistics.

Also Read | Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Supreme Court to Announce Quantum of Punishment on Monday.

The district remained at 14th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

So far, 6,682 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow (18,755) and Kanpur Nagar (10,738), it showed.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 86.45 per cent from 86.65 per cent the previous day, as per the statistics.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,764) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,079), Allahabad (2,915), Gorakhpur (2,640), Varanasi (1,790), Aligarh and Saharanpur (both 1,367 each), Ghaziabad (1,355), Moradabad (1,352), Bareilly (1,350), Meerut (1,049), Ayodhya (1,060), and Barabanki (1,022), according to the data.

There were 53,360 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. So far, 1,62,741 patients have recovered across the state while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,356, showed the data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)