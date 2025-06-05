Noida, Jun 5 (PTI) Police have arrested two people for allegedly assaulting two brothers and running over one of them with an SUV in sector 53 here, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, and several videos of it were circulated on social media. One of the videos showed Saurabh Yadav and his younger brother Sumit Yadav being beaten by some people, while another clip showed a bloodied Saurabh being struck by an SUV and thrown into a roadside drain.

According to police at Sector 24 Police Station, the fight erupted over an Instagram post.

Police had booked four people -- brothers Akash and Aman Awana, Gaurav Chauhan, and Kunal Chauhan, all residents of Noida, under Sections 110 and 109 (attempt to murder), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (provocation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Of the four, Akash and Aman Awana were arrested on Wednesday, police said, adding they are the sons of a local transporter. Gaurav and Kunal are still at large, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Sumit Kumar Shukla, said efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused.

The SUV has been seized, and a fine of Rs 68,500 has been imposed on Akash and Aman for violating traffic rules, police said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budhha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has suspended two police officers, including an SHO, for trying to cover up the incident.

