Noida (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 223 more COVID-19 cases, taking the district's infection tally to 22,022 on Wednesday, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district rose to 1,357 from 1,276 on the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the fourth highest active cases in the state.

According to the department's data, 140 more patients were discharged in the district during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 20,585, the fifth highest in the state.

With the death toll reaching 80, the district now has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate stands at 93.47 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP rose to 24,876, while the overall recoveries reached 5,00,835 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,644 on Wednesday, the data showed.

