Noida, Oct 19 (PTI) Plans are afoot to connect the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway via a road link in order to improve connectivity with the upcoming Noida International Airport, officials said on Tuesday.

Efforts are also underway to provide connectivity between the airport and the integrated industrial township, the multimodal transport hub and the logistics hub in Greater Noida, they said.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (DMIC-IITGNL) has prepared plans for these projects, which are ready to be implemented soon.

“These three projects (the township, the transport hub and the logistics hub) will be connected not only to various parts of the country but also to the world through the Noida Airport. A blueprint has been prepared to connect these three projects with the Noida airport. These three projects will be inter-connected,” the GNIDA said in a statement.

It said two routes have been suggested to connect them with the airport. The first route will be connected via the GT Road with the logistics hub.

For this, about 2.5 km of road will be widened on the GT Road near the logistics hub. It has been proposed to make six lanes from the existing two lanes, the authority said.

An underpass will also be built near Shiv Nadar University connecting the GT Road, so that vehicles from the logistics hub are able to reach the Yamuna Expressway from Beel Akbarpur Interchange to Eastern Peripheral Expressway, it said. An interchange is to be built near Dankaur to connect the Eastern Peripheral and the Yamuna Expressway. From there, vehicles will be able to go to Noida Airport, it said.

“Another way from the transport hub is the 130-metre road from Sirsa Interchange via the Eastern Peripheral and the Yamuna Expressway, vehicles will be able to reach Noida Airport. Wherever there is a need, the roads will be further repaired,” the GNIDA said.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said five big companies have come with investment in the integrated township while several more are ready with proposals.

“The DPR of the multimodal transport and logistics hub has been sent to the government. As soon as the approval is received, tender for their work will also be floated and work will be started. The target is to develop the transport and the logistics hubs in the next three years. This will change the scenario of the surrounding area,” Bhooshan said.

The Integrated Township has been developed by DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited, a joint venture of DMIC and the Greater Noida Authority, on an area of about 750 acres, it said.

Land of eight villages – Dadri, Junpat, Chitehra, Kathera, Palla, Pali, Bodaki and Thapkheda – is being acquired for the proposed multi modal transport hub and the multi modal logistic hub near Bodaki in Greater Noida, it said.

“Both these projects will be developed on 478 hectares of land. Railway terminal, local and inter-state bus stand and metro connectivity will be developed under multi-modal transport hub,” the GNIDA said.

“The Railways has also given its approval and most of the trains going towards East will run from here. This will reduce the pressure of trains at Delhi, New Delhi and Anand Vihar terminals and will eliminate the dependence of the residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Ghaziabad districts on the railway stations in Delhi,” it said.

The existing Noida-Greater Noida Metro route will also be expanded to the multimodal transport hub while local buses will also be run from the transport hub, it added.

