Greater Noida/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched development projects worth Rs 1,670 crore for Greater Noida, including among others, the much awaited 85 cusec Gangajal water project, bringing 17-year-long wait of the residents to an end.

Inaugurating and laying foundation stone of these projects at Knowledge Park-4, Greater Noida, Yogi said, "A 176 km pipeline network has been laid here while 19 reservoirs have been constructed in 5 acres at the cost of Rs 376 crore. Around 4 lakh people will get pure drinking water through this pipeline."

He added, "Gautam Budh Nagar is evolving into the premier investment destination both nationally and internationally. In the past five and a half years, new things have arrived here. Metro is running here, Asia's largest airport is coming up in Jewar, while Film City, a Medical Device Park, and several other projects will soon be implemented."

Talking about improvement in law and order situation in UP, Yogi said that today criminals are behind the bars and running for their lives in the sate while five and a half years ago they used to run the system.

The CM added, "Today, organised crimes have completely ended in UP and the government is working to brighten the future of youths. Many development schemes have been started. World-class infrastructure exists in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Authority areas."

Lashing out at the mafias and the previous governments further, the CM said, "Five and a half years ago, the region was controlled by the mafia, who put hurdles in its development, while chief ministers treated it as a cursed region. These mafias used to exploit the farmers here, played with the sentiments of the youth of Uttar Pradesh and misused the funds of the authority. The industrial units were forced to migrate from here."

Maintaining that in the past five and a half years, Gautam Budh Nagar has undergone a transformation, the CM said, "The first data centre in North India was also opened here when the government representatives, police, and administration began working together actively to produce results."

According to him, the sector has the potential to provide employment to lakhs of youths, leading lakhs of families towards self-reliance with creation of new investment opportunities. Previously, investment was limited to IT and ITMS, but today this area is expanding quickly as a hub of multi modal transport as well as a multi modal logistics hub, he added.

The CM further said that PM Modi launched 5G in the telecom sector some time ago. "The speed with which 5G will provide internet services, is the picture of the new life. The state and especially Gautam Budh Nagar is developing as a new hub of data center. I congratulate you for this."

Criticising the previous governments, the Chief Minister said that the data centre would have remained an elusive dream had they been in power.

Today, several development initiatives have come up in this region, according to CM Yogi. "Between the three authorities, a friendly competition has begun. You can visit Noida, Greater Noida, or Yamuna Authority to view examples of top-notch infrastructure. If you travel outside of the state, you'll recall Uttar Pradesh's clean, spacious roads", he remarked.

"The system of Integrated Security and Traffic Management is also being implemented here. Through this, automatic challan of those who violate the traffic rules will be deducted. Very soon we will also connect it with Safe City, so that every woman can feel safe in UP", he said. (ANI)

