Noida (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 79 new COVID-19 infections taking the district's caseload to 6,776, official data showed.

The number of active cases climbed to 794 from 785 on Wednesday and 774 on Tuesday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district dropped to 14th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

Also, 67 more patients got discharged during the period. So far, 5,939 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (12,813) and Kanpur Nagar (7,666), it showed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases dropped to 0.63 per cent from 0.64 per cent on Wednesday and 0.65 per cent on Tuesday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients remained at 87.64 per cent with no change from Wednesday. It was 87.61 per cent on Tuesday and 86.96 per cent on Monday, per the statistics.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,705), followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,825), Gorakhpur (2,642), Allahabad (2,276), Varanasi (1,858), Bareilly (1,658), Ghaziabad (1,103), Aligarh (1,052), Saharanpur (990), Moradabad (912), Shahjahanpur (891), Kushinagar (879), and Deoria (836), according to the data.

There were 48,511 active cases across Uttar Pradesh. So far, 1,21,090 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 2,733 on Thursday, showed the data. PTI KIS

